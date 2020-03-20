Market Overview

Recap: Hibbett Sports Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 20, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) moved higher by 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.53% over the past year to $0.51, which missed the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $313,024,000 higher by 2.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $303,630,000.

Guidance

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 20, 2020

Time: 01:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m773iwpj

Technicals

52-week high: $30.98

52-week low: $7.33

Price action over last quarter: down 65.25%

Company Overview

Hibbett Sports Inc is a United States-based company that is mainly engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports, with brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, The North Face, Jordan, Costa, and others. The company consists of two kinds of stores: Hibbett Sports, the company's primary retail format stores, accounting for the majority of the company's total stores, and Sports Additions, smaller-format stores primarily offering athletic footwear with a fashion-based style.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

