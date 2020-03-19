Recap: Cintas Q3 Earnings

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) rallied 2.82% from the previous session close to $183 after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.39% over the past year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $2.02.

Revenue of $1,811,000,000 rose by 7.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2bsztmj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $304.81

52-week low was at $163.19

Price action over last quarter: down 31.17%

Company Profile

In its core uniform and facility services unit (81% of sales), Cintas provides uniform rental programs to businesses across the size spectrum, mostly in North America. The firm is by far the largest provider in the industry. Facilities products generally include the rental and sale of entrance mats, mops, shop towels, and restroom supplies. Cintas also runs a first-aid and safety supplies business (9%) and offers direct uniform sales and fire-suppression systems maintenance (10%).