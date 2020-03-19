Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.23% over the past year to $0.74, which missed the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $422,431,000 higher by 7.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $439,040,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $1.95 and $1.96.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $1,419,000,000 and $1,430,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ad6giiop

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $103.03

Company's 52-week low was at $28.83

Price action over last quarter: down 45.10%

Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.