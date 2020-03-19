Market Overview

Recap: Scholastic Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 5:46pm   Comments
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.25% over the past year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $373,300,000 rose by 3.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $342,100,000.

Outlook

Q4 revenue expected to be between $1,670,000,000 and $1,700,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 11:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7y7y7jz

Price Action

52-week high: $45.80

52-week low: $21.25

Price action over last quarter: down 41.51%

Company Description

Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns the exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus.

 

