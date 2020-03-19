Market Overview

Recap: Accenture Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 10:41am   Comments
Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) surged over 6% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.40% over the past year to $1.91, which beat the estimate of $1.72.

Revenue of $11,142,000,000 rose by 6.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,090,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $7.48 and $7.84.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $44,511,000,000 and $45,808,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/33951/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $216.39

52-week low: $142.00

Price action over last quarter: down 21.92%

Company Description

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation, to procurement services, to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

 

Earnings News

