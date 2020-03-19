Market Overview

Recap: Lennar Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 10:38am   Comments
Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) moved higher by 6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 71.62% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $4,505,000,000 up by 16.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,160,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $1.81 and $1.91.

Lennar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1114/33485

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.38

52-week low: $25.42

Price action over last quarter: down 42.95%

Company Overview

After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.

 

