Recap: Lennar Q1 Earnings
Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) moved higher by 6% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 71.62% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.84.
Revenue of $4,505,000,000 up by 16.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,160,000,000.
Guidance
Q2 EPS expected between $1.81 and $1.91.
Lennar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 19, 2020
Time: 01:04 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1114/33485
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $71.38
52-week low: $25.42
Price action over last quarter: down 42.95%
Company Overview
After merging with CalAtlantic in February 2018, Lennar has become the largest homebuilder (by revenue) in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial-services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily construction.