Momo: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) rallied more than 6% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.25% year over year to $0.68.

Revenue of $673,374,000 rose by 20.44% year over year.

Guidance

Momo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected between $483,000,000 and $497,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 09:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dq56w3gh

Price Action

52-week high: $41.50

52-week low: $19.23

Price action over last quarter: down 42.13%

Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.