Darden Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) surged over 16% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.56% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.88.

Revenue of $2,347,000,000 higher by 4.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,320,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $6.30 and $6.40.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $8,961,000,000 and $9,047,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/33263

Technicals

52-week high: $128.41

52-week low: $26.15

Price action over last quarter: down 67.50%

Company Overview

Darden is one of the largest players in the $185 billion U.S. casual dining industry. Olive Garden (867 units), LongHorn (518), and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (166 company-owned and 10 franchise units) are its core brands, while the smaller, faster-growing specialty restaurant group is made up of Yard House (79), The Capital Grille (59), Seasons 52 (45), Bahama Breeze (42), and Eddie V's (23). In November 2015, the company spun off selected real estate and restaurant assets into Four Corners Property Trust.