Recap: Commercial Metals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) climbed over 8% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 82.76% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $1,341,000,000 lower by 4.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Commercial Metals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/34603/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $24.04

Company's 52-week low was at $10.85

Price action over last quarter: down 46.18%

Company Profile

Commercial Metals operates steel minimills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.