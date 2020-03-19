Market Overview

Recap: G-III Apparel Group Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 10:30am   Comments
Shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) rallied over 49% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.36% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $754,617,000 lower by 1.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $787,090,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $3.06 and $3.16.

Q1 revenue expected between $3,200,000,000 and $3,200,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Dec 04, 2019

Time: 08:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ohzicybn

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.98

Company's 52-week low was at $2.96

Price action over last quarter: down 76.55%

Company Description

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by us from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

