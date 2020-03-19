Duluth Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) fell over 7% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.19% year over year to $0.75, which missed the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $259,649,000 rose by 3.64% year over year, which missed the estimate of $262,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.60 and $0.60.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $610,000,000 and $620,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/chxwhfx7

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $24.52

Company's 52-week low was at $4.10

Price action over last quarter: down 66.95%

Company Description

Duluth Holdings Inc is an apparel brand in the United States. It offers shirts, pants, and casual wear for men and women under brands like Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly and Duluth Trading company. The company has two revenue generating segments which are Direct and Retail. Direct, which secures higher revenue of the two, comprises primarily of an e-commerce business. The retail, on the other hand, refers to retail store operations.