Vascular Biogenics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 10:33am   Comments
Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) dipped over 10% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 60.00% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $126,000 less by 10.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $110,000.

Guidance

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vascular Biogenics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ih7jg38

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1.90

Company's 52-week low was at $0.90

Price action over last quarter: down 16.34%

Company Overview

Vascular Biogenics Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The lead product candidate of the company is VB-111 which is a gene-based biologic which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The company is also engaged in conducting a program targeting anti-inflammatory diseases, based on the use of Lecinoxoid platform technology. The product brands of the company include VTS, Vascular Targeting Systems, Vbl, Vascular Biogenics And Vascular Therapeutics.

 

