Lazydays Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 79.31% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).
Revenue of $144,907,000 up by 15.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $132,700,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 19, 2020
Time: 09:05 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2150961&sessionid=1&key=217A208BC08B0829651EA0E94DD874A7®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $5.90
52-week low: $2.64
Price action over last quarter: down 41.08%
Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.