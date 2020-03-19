Lazydays Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.31% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $144,907,000 up by 15.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $132,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 09:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2150961&sessionid=1&key=217A208BC08B0829651EA0E94DD874A7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.90

52-week low: $2.64

Price action over last quarter: down 41.08%

Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.