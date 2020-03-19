Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lazydays Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 10:25am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 79.31% over the past year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $144,907,000 up by 15.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $132,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 09:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2150961&sessionid=1&key=217A208BC08B0829651EA0E94DD874A7&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.90

52-week low: $2.64

Price action over last quarter: down 41.08%

Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

 

Related Articles (LAZY)

Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga