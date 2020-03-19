Energy Focus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) surged over 5% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 56.00% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $3,531,000 rose by 13.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,350,000.

Guidance

Energy Focus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $3,500,000 and $3,600,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138339

Price Action

52-week high: $1.32

52-week low: $0.16

Price action over last quarter: down 25.00%

Company Profile

Energy Focus Inc is a provider of energy efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting products and a developer of energy efficient lighting technology. It serves the military maritime market and general commercial markets. Its product offerings include Military maritime LED lighting products such as military intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and military fixtures; and Commercial products such as LED fixtures and panels, LED down-lights, LED dock lights and wall-packs, and LED retrofit kits. Geographically, it operates in the United States and other countries. It generates a majority of its sales from the Military maritime products primarily in the US.