6 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2020

Wall Street expects Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares dropped 4.1% to close at $151.15 on Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to have earned $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion in the latest quarter. Cintas will release earnings after the markets close. Cintas shares dipped 14.9% to close at $177.98 on Wednesday.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Five Below shares climbed 6.4% to $57.00 in the pre-market trading session.

