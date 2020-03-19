Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2020 5:21am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares dropped 4.1% to close at $151.15 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to have earned $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion in the latest quarter. Cintas will release earnings after the markets close. Cintas shares dipped 14.9% to close at $177.98 on Wednesday.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Five Below shares climbed 6.4% to $57.00 in the pre-market trading session.

  • Before the markets open, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion. Lennar shares gained 0.4% to $31.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares gained 7.7% to $36.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, while sales missed views. Guess shares jumped 20.4% to $4.72 in the pre-market trading session.

