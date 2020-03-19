Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $787.09 million.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.35 million.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $262.68 million.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $131.20 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.88 million.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $110.00 thousand.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $439.04 million.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $342.10 million.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.74 million.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.33 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.
