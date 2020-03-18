Recap: Qutoutiao Q4 Earnings

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.73% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($2.21).

Revenue of $238,200,000 up by 23.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,630,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected between $201,097,000 and $203,970,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 18, 2020

Time: 05:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e9k38326

Technicals

52-week high was at $18.00

52-week low: $2.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.41%

Company Overview

Qutoutiao Inc is a mobile content platform company in China. Its flagship mobile application is Qutoutiao aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users. It has also launched mobile literature application, Midu Novels, which offers users free literature supported by advertising. The mobile literature application, Midu Novels, primarily sources content from traditional PC-based online literature platforms which provide license to publish their literature content on Midu Novels for a fee and offers approximately 40,000 pieces of literature on Midu Novels. The company generates revenue primarily by providing advertising and marketing services.