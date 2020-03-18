6 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares dropped 6.2% to $56.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 1.5% to close at $35.05 on Tuesday.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also suspended its FY20 guidance amid coronavirus uncertainty. FedEx shares slipped 2.1% to $93.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $679.45 million. Herman Miller shares dropped 14.5% to close at $16.66 on Tuesday.
- Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $851.19 million. Guess shares dipped 15.4% to close at $ 6.33 on Tuesday.
- Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) announced plans to purchase Tubi for $440 million in cash. Fox shares gained 2.6% to close at $23.79 on Tuesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas