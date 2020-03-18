Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares dropped 6.2% to $56.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 1.5% to close at $35.05 on Tuesday.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also suspended its FY20 guidance amid coronavirus uncertainty. FedEx shares slipped 2.1% to $93.00 in the pre-market trading session.

  • After the closing bell, Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $679.45 million. Herman Miller shares dropped 14.5% to close at $16.66 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $851.19 million. Guess shares dipped 15.4% to close at $ 6.33 on Tuesday.
  • Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) announced plans to purchase Tubi for $440 million in cash. Fox shares gained 2.6% to close at $23.79 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

