6 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares dropped 6.2% to $56.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion in the latest quarter. Williams-Sonoma will release earnings after the markets close. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 1.5% to close at $35.05 on Tuesday.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also suspended its FY20 guidance amid coronavirus uncertainty. FedEx shares slipped 2.1% to $93.00 in the pre-market trading session.

