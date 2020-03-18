Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2020 4:24am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
  • IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $348.11 million.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $742.50 million.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.09 per share on revenue of $497.20 million.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $230.40 million.
  • Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $102.61 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $679.45 million.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $851.19 million.
  • Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $687.05 million.
  • Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $708.49 million.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.08 million.
  • QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $78.74 million.
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.34 million.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $165.05 million.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.23 million.

