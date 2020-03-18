Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $348.11 million.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $742.50 million.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.09 per share on revenue of $497.20 million.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $230.40 million.
- Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $102.61 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $679.45 million.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $851.19 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $687.05 million.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $708.49 million.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.08 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $78.74 million.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.34 million.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $165.05 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.23 million.
