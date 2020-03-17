FedEx Reports Q3 Sales Beat, Suspends Guidance

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 by 1.4%. This is a 53.47% decrease over earnings of $3.03 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $17.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.07 billion by 2.52%. This is a 2.94% increase over sales of $17 billion the same period last year.

FedEx has suspended fiscal year 2020 guidance amid coronavirus-related uncertainty. The company says it remains well positioned to assist customers as they work to manage their supply chains and inventories.

FedEx shares were trading up 8% at $102.51 at time of publication on Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $199.32 and a 52-week low of $88.69.

Photo by Kevin McCoy/Wikimedia.