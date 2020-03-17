HD Supply Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.57% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $1,385,000,000 lower by 4.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,380,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $3.45 and $3.50.

Q1 revenue expected between $6,116,000,000 and $6,166,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 17, 2020

Time: 08:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9dow75wg

Technicals

52-week high: $47.13

Company's 52-week low was at $22.00

Price action over last quarter: down 27.81%

Company Description

Through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, HD Supply has become one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. It is the market leader in the two sectors in which it operates (facilities and home improvement maintenance, repair, and operations and specialty construction). Today, HD Supply offers 650,000 stock-keeping units and serves 500,000 customers through 270 branches across the United States and Canada.