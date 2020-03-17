Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lands' End: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 17, 2020 10:04am   Comments
Share:

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $549,500,000 up by 9.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $547,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.74 and $0.71.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $545,000,000 and $555,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 17, 2020

Time: 08:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nuisfx4

Technicals

52-week high: $19.29

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: down 68.64%

Company Overview

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through three segments: eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia and other areas.

 

Related Articles (LE)

110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2020
Q4 Earnings Preview For Lands' End
95 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga