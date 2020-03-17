Lands' End: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $549,500,000 up by 9.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $547,930,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.74 and $0.71.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $545,000,000 and $555,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 17, 2020

Time: 08:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nuisfx4

Technicals

52-week high: $19.29

52-week low: $4.50

Price action over last quarter: down 68.64%

Company Overview

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company operates through three segments: eCommerce segment which generates maximum revenue to the company; Outfitters and Retail segment. The company offers merchandise through multiple channels, such as catalogs, online platforms, and retail locations, which includes Lands' End shops at Sears, standalone Lands' End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops located in department stores. The company has a business presence in the United States, Europe, Asia and other areas.