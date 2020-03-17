6 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares fell 8.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $1.66 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion in the recent quarter. FedEx shares gained 3.9% to $94.00 in pre-market trading.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast for Q1 and FY21. Coupa Software shares gained 6.4% to $116.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion. Baxter shares rose 4.2% to $74.57 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares dipped 11.7% to close at $28.00 on Monday.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for FY21. Healthequity shares fell 7.8% to $40.70 in the pre-market trading session.
