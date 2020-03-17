6 Stocks To Watch For March 17, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion before the opening bell. Michaels shares fell 8.7% to $2.43 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $1.66 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion in the recent quarter. FedEx shares gained 3.9% to $94.00 in pre-market trading.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast for Q1 and FY21. Coupa Software shares gained 6.4% to $116.55 in the pre-market trading session.

