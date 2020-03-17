Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2020 4:23am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $547.93 million.
  • Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $841.63 million.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $150.41 million.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $214.2 million.
  • TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $259.28 million.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE: AVAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.80 million.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion.
  • XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $110.57 million.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $77.70 million.
  • Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.80 million.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.70 million.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $70.26 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

