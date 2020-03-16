Recap: Horizon Global Q4 Earnings

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.43% year over year to ($1.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.44).

Revenue of $142,280,000 less by 17.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $142,390,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected to be between $232,000,000 and $234,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 12, 2020

Time: 10:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/horizonglobal/mediaframe/36027/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $5.79

52-week low: $1.80

Price action over last quarter: down 40.24%

Company Overview

Horizon Global Corp designs, manufactures and distributes towing, trailering, cargo management and related products for original equipment to aftermarket, automotive, and retail markets. It holds various brands including draw tite, hayman reese, reese, aqua clear, bulldog, fulton ,harper, hidden hitch, highland, laitner, park side, pro series, reese towpower, rola, tekonsha, tow ready, trimotive americas and wesberg.