Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.91% year over year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $1,952,000 lower by 1.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,380,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2020

Time: 12:05 PM ET

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.00

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: down 38.53%

Company Description

Vuzix Corporation is a manufacturer of consumer electronic products. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of wearable display devices, that are generally worn like eyeglasses, and are also referred to as head mounted displays, in the form of Augmented Reality glasses. Its products provide the user with a virtual viewing experience that emulates viewing a large screen television or desktop computer monitor. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the United States, Japan, France, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom and Other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States. The product lines of the company include Smart Glasses and iWear Video Headphones Sales, OEM Product Sales, Waveguide Sales, and Engineering Services.