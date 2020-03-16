5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion after the closing bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares rose 1.1% to close at $11.40 on Friday.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) announced plans to scale back flights by 40% and suspend service to most of Europe amid the coronavirus crisis. Delta Air shares dropped 2.6% to $37.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) reported that it is withdrawing its earlier issued guidance for Q1 and FY 2020 following the spread of coronavirus. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 0.3% to $11.25 in the after-hours trading session.

