Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Niu Technologies (NYSE: NIU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $482.64 million.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $111.15 million.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $66.20 million.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.53 million.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $109.38 million.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $142.39 million.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $14.91 million.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $22.21 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $199.26 million.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $6.32 per share on revenue of $933.05 million.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.44 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $248.33 million.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $214.20 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $388.42 million.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $217.40 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $508.90 million.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.24 per share.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $303.82 million.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $52.00 million.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $20.43 million.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $43.11 million.
