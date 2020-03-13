Market Overview

Imports Show First Sign Of Recovery – FreightWaves NOW
FreightWaves  
March 13, 2020 1:47pm   Comments
Zach Strickland highlights import shipments from China before diving into the Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Denver, Colorado, markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Luke Falasca discusses outbound volume levels before narrowing in on the Seattle, Washington, market in the Broker Update, and Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith discuss another power shift to the Carriers in the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Update.

