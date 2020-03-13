Market Overview

Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 13, 2020 8:55am   Comments
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44% over the past year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $221,310,000 up by 1.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $206,770,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $800,000,000 and $850,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 13, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/go8s2zhk

Technicals

52-week high: $7.23

52-week low was at $1.77

Price action over last quarter: down 70.31%

Company Description

Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity systems and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, and Commercial Aviation Rest of World. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

