Recap: Gogo Q4 Earnings
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 44% over the past year to ($0.28), which beat the estimate of ($0.47).
Revenue of $221,310,000 up by 1.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $206,770,000.
Guidance
Q1 revenue expected to be between $800,000,000 and $850,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 13, 2020
Time: 10:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/go8s2zhk
Technicals
52-week high: $7.23
52-week low was at $1.77
Price action over last quarter: down 70.31%
Company Description
Gogo Inc is a US-based in-flight connectivity systems and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, and Commercial Aviation Rest of World. The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.
