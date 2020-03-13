Market Overview

ReneSola: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 13, 2020 8:43am   Comments
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported Q4 results Friday morning.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 800% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $26,529,000 up by 375.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $44,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 revenue expected to be between $30,000,000 and $33,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 13, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rd3mzssd

Technicals

52-week high: $2.09

52-week low: $0.86

Price action over last quarter: down 38.31%

Company Description

ReneSola is a Chinese manufacturer of crystalline silicon raw material, ingots, and solar wafers. Solar wafers are used by manufacturers of photovoltaic cells for the generation of electricity from sunlight.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

