ReneSola: Q4 Earnings Insights
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) reported Q4 results Friday morning.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 800% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
Revenue of $26,529,000 up by 375.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $44,800,000.
Looking Ahead
Q1 revenue expected to be between $30,000,000 and $33,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 13, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rd3mzssd
Technicals
52-week high: $2.09
52-week low: $0.86
Price action over last quarter: down 38.31%
Company Description
ReneSola is a Chinese manufacturer of crystalline silicon raw material, ingots, and solar wafers. Solar wafers are used by manufacturers of photovoltaic cells for the generation of electricity from sunlight.
