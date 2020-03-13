Recap: PLx Pharma Q4 Earnings

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 45.16% over the past year to ($0.45), which beat the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $23,893 lower by 91.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 13, 2020

Time: 07:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oswfnxdd

Price Action

52-week high: $7.41

52-week low: $3.25

Price action over last quarter: down 5.08%

Company Description

PLx Pharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company initially focused on developing our clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The company's PLxGuard delivery system provides more effective and safer aspirin products. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.