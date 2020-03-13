Recap: Kirkland's Q4 Earnings

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reported Q4 results on Friday morning.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 37.89% over the past year to $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $209,411,000 lower by 3.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $190,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between ($2.00) and ($1.39).

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 13, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/33319

Price Action

52-week high: $10.59

Company's 52-week low was at $0.81

Price action over last quarter: down 11.35%

Company Profile

Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.