Overstock Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, CFO Resigns

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) reported fourth-quarter losses of 73 cents per share on Friday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate calling for a loss of 34 cents. This is a 28.43% increase compared to losses of $1.02 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $370.881 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $356.66 million by 3.99%. This is a 18.05% decrease over sales of $452.548 million the same period last year.

Overstock.com 8-K shows acting CFO Robert Hughes has resigned. The company named Anthony Strong as the replacement and will name a new CFO next week.

Overstock shares were trading up 12.02% at $3.82 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.75 and a 52-week low of $3.30.

Related Links:

Overstock Names New CEO, Lowers Q3 Retail Guidance

Overstock.com CEO: 'We Will Sell The Retail Business If It Makes Sense'