Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overstock Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, CFO Resigns
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Overstock Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, CFO Resigns

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) reported fourth-quarter losses of 73 cents per share on Friday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate calling for a loss of 34 cents. This is a 28.43% increase compared to losses of $1.02 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $370.881 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $356.66 million by 3.99%. This is a 18.05% decrease over sales of $452.548 million the same period last year.

Overstock.com 8-K shows acting CFO Robert Hughes has resigned. The company named Anthony Strong as the replacement and will name a new CFO next week.

Overstock shares were trading up 12.02% at $3.82 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.75 and a 52-week low of $3.30.

Related Links:

Overstock Names New CEO, Lowers Q3 Retail Guidance

Overstock.com CEO: 'We Will Sell The Retail Business If It Makes Sense'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2020
Overstock Q4 Earnings Preview
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga