7 Stocks To Watch For March 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares fell 0.3% to $23.41 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Oracle shares climbed 4.4% to $41.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Gap shares rose 1.3% to $10.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY20. Zumiez shares gained 0.2% to $18.40 in the after-hours trading session.

