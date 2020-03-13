Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $271.08 million.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.23 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $206.77 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $190.70 million.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.80 million.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.36 million.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.17 million.
- OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.95 million.
- Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.66 million.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.32 per share.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.57 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is expected to post its year-end 2019 financial results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets