Party City Holdco: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 1:23pm   Comments
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share fell 52.78% over the past year to $0.51, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.88.

• Revenue of $731,551,000 less by 9.20% year over year, which missed the estimate of $748,820,000.

Looking Ahead

• Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.50 and $1.03.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.partycity.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2151076&sessionid=1&key=80061C259A43B94EC1ADCA6B77225C9D&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

• 52-week high was at $9.05

• 52-week low: $1.01

• Price action over last quarter: Up 75.21%

Company Overview

Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Party City also sells internationally in countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, among others. The company has two primary reporting segments: retail and wholesale. The retail operations sell through Anagram, Amscan, Designware, Costumes USA, and other party suppliers, such as Party City, Halloween City, and PartyCity.com. The wholesale segment sells party goods such as paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, balloons, stationery, and gift items for all occasions. These products are sold by franchise stores, mass merchants, independent card and gift shops, dollar stores, and other retailers and global distributors.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

