Dollar General Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 12, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Dollar General Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.10 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.02 by 3.96%. This is a 14.13% increase over earnings of $1.84 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $7.158 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.15 billion by 0.11%. This is a 7.64% increase over sales of $6.65 billion the same period last year.

Dollar General sees fiscal year 2020 sales growth up 7.5-8%, and comps up 2.5-3%.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, capping off a strong year of performance across the Company," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. "Our full-year results were highlighted by double-digit diluted EPS growth, as well as our 30th consecutive year of same-store sales growth. During the fourth quarter, we delivered a healthy 3.2% increase in same-store sales, as well as strong margin performance. In addition, we executed well across many fronts, including our operating priorities and strategic initiatives."

Dollar General's stock traded down 2.2% at $154.05 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.44 and a 52-week low of $108.74.

Photo by Michael Rivera/Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

