Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $680.43 million.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $587.26 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $230.00 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $748.82 million.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $294.16 million.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $160.40 million.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $102.70 million.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $723.34 million.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.34 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.34 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $325.19 million.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $199.10 million.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $273.27 million.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $711.11 million.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $266.49 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $172.16 million.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $237.70 million.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $174.14 million.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.51 million.
- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $263.11 million.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.56 million.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.83 per share on revenue of $251.85 million.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $57.39 million.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $70.10 million.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $219.25 million.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.30 million.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $4.59 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.90 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets