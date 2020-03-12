Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 4:51am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $680.43 million.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $587.26 million.
  • Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $230.00 million.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $748.82 million.
  • RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $294.16 million.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $160.40 million.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $102.70 million.
  • Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $723.34 million.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.34 per share.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.21 per share.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.34 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $325.19 million.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $199.10 million.
  • Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $273.27 million.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $711.11 million.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $266.49 million.
  • Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $172.16 million.
  • Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $237.70 million.
  • Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $174.14 million.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.51 million.
  • Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $263.11 million.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.56 million.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $2.83 per share on revenue of $251.85 million.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $57.39 million.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $70.10 million.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $219.25 million.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.30 million.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $4.59 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.90 million.

