Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
• Earnings per share were up 31.25% year over year to a loss of $0.44, which missed the estimate by $0.11.
• Revenue of $10,570,000 rose by 98.76% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,960,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
• Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138043
Technicals
• 52-week high: $8.74
• 52-week low was at $2.60
• Price action over last quarter: Up 39.45%
Company Overview
Dynavax Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax operates in the business segment the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology play a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. Signaling through these receptors is triggered by the binding of a variety of pathogen-associated molecules and is essential to the generation of innate immunity.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center