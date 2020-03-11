Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 31.25% year over year to a loss of $0.44, which missed the estimate by $0.11.

• Revenue of $10,570,000 rose by 98.76% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,960,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138043

Technicals

• 52-week high: $8.74

• 52-week low was at $2.60

• Price action over last quarter: Up 39.45%

Company Overview

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax operates in the business segment the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology play a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. Signaling through these receptors is triggered by the binding of a variety of pathogen-associated molecules and is essential to the generation of innate immunity.