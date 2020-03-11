Market Overview

Del Taco Restaurants Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents by 5.88%. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $157.1 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $157.32 million by 0.14%. This is a 0.12% decrease over sales of $157.293 million the same period last year.

Del Taco sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS at 35-40 cents versus the 47-cent estimate and sales at $503-$513 million versus the $505 million estimate.

"2019 was a challenging year in which we delivered on our revised financial expectations across key metrics while making solid progress on several strategic fronts that position us well for the future,” said John Cappasola, CEO of Del Taco.

Del Taco traded lower by 1.69% at $4.66 per share in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.50 and a 52-week low of $4.68.

