Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 1:32pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) spike 6.60% to $2.83 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 900.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

• Revenue of $104,583,000 up by 3.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $103,290,000.

Guidance

• Q1 revenue expected to be between $334,000,000 and $338,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8w82wuhc

Technicals

• 52-week high was at $6.50

• 52-week low: $2.31

• Price action over last quarter: Up 5.98%

Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. The direct-to-consumer segment generates the majority of the company's total revenue. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBW)

Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2020
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Specialty Retail Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
58 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga