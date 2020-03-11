5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1.5% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1.5% to $6.88 in pre-market trading. Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Turtle Beach shares jumped 9.6% to $6.05 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: HEAR) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Turtle Beach shares jumped 9.6% to $6.05 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $604.80 million in the latest quarter. Express will release earnings before the markets open. Express shares climbed 13.3% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.

