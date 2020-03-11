5 Stocks To Watch For March 11, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1.5% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Turtle Beach shares jumped 9.6% to $6.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $604.80 million in the latest quarter. Express will release earnings before the markets open. Express shares climbed 13.3% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company said it will not issue specific sales and earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, citing uncertainty related to coronavirus. Korn Ferry shares fell 2.8% to $30.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $160.40 million before the opening bell. Vera Bradley shares fell 11.9% to close at $6.39 on Tuesday.
