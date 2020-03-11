Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $604.80 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $160.40 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $103.29 million.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $57.37 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $405.00 million.
- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.80 million.
- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $236.55 million.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $660.00 thousand.
- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $46.01 million.
- Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $300.76 million.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $457.91 million.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $248.08 million.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $38.75 million.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $87.32 million.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $75.88 million.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $239.57 million.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $51.91 million.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $22.96 million.
- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $157.32 million.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $73.52 million.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $11.96 million.
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $44.90 million.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $17.21 million.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
