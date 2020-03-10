Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Avid Bioservices Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 4:27pm   Comments
Share:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share decreased 20% year over year to a loss of $0.06, which missed the estimate by $0.02.

• Revenue of $13,585,000 less by 1.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $15,420,000.

Outlook

• Q4 revenue expected to be between $55,000,000 and $59,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Date: Mar 10, 2020

• Time: 06:04 AM ET

• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvmbx7ze

Technicals

• 52-week high: $8.38

• 52-week low: $3.37

• Price action over last quarter: Up 12.17%

Company Profile

Avid Bioservices is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDMO)

33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
146 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga