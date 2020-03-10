Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q4 Earnings
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
• Earnings per share were up 500% over the past year to $0.04, which in line with the estimate.
• Revenue of $8,387,000 up by 47.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $8,510,000.
Conference Call Details
• Date: Mar 10, 2020
• Time: 8:05 PM ET
• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/suwtghgd
Recent Stock Performance
• 52-week high was at $20.60
• 52-week low was at $4.71
• Price action over last quarter: Up 17.22%
Company Overview
Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company that focuses on genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Genetic testing offers the possibility of early identification of a disease or a genetic predisposition to a disease and enhanced disease treatment and prognosis.
