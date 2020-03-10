Market Overview

Recap: ChromaDex Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 4:25pm   Comments
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings came in at a loss of $0.11 per share, in line with the estimate.

• Revenue of $13,089,000 higher by 44.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,910,000.

Looking Ahead

• Q1 revenue expected between $5,600,000 and $5,600,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Date: Mar 10, 2020

• Time: 09:00 PM ET

Webcast URL

Price Action

• 52-week high was at $4.95

• 52-week low: $2.68

• Price action over last quarter: Up 13.58%

Company Description

ChromaDex Corp is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company. The products of the company are devoted at improving human immune function. The company produces dietary supplements, skin care, pharmaceutics, and animal health products.

