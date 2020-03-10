Recap: ChromaDex Q4 Earnings
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
• Earnings came in at a loss of $0.11 per share, in line with the estimate.
• Revenue of $13,089,000 higher by 44.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,910,000.
Looking Ahead
• Q1 revenue expected between $5,600,000 and $5,600,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
• Date: Mar 10, 2020
• Time: 09:00 PM ET
Price Action
• 52-week high was at $4.95
• 52-week low: $2.68
• Price action over last quarter: Up 13.58%
Company Description
ChromaDex Corp is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company. The products of the company are devoted at improving human immune function. The company produces dietary supplements, skin care, pharmaceutics, and animal health products.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center