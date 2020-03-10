Cloudera Sharply Higher On Q4 Sales Beat, Strong Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) reported fourth-quarter losses of 4 cents per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 1 cent. This is a 73.33% increase over losses of 15 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $211.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $201.79 million by 4.91%. This is a 46.49% increase over sales of $144.515 million the same period last year.

"In fiscal 2020, we finished the hard work of merger integration and completely re-positioned the company for long-term success,” said CEO Rob Bearden. "We believe the opportunity for Cloudera has never been bigger and, with CDP Private Cloud expected in Q2, we believe it expands even further. Also, consistent with guidance, we plan to generate substantial non-GAAP operating income and cash flow in fiscal 2021."

Cloudera sees first-quarter sales at $202-$207 million versus the $205.2 million estimate. The company sees 2021 adjusted earnings between 25-29 cents per share, well ahead of estimates that called for a loss of 1 cent per share.

Cloudera shares were trading up 15% at $9.05 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.65 and a 52-week low of $4.89.

